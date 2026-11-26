Wembanyama (back) is available for Wednesday's game against Portland, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Wembanyama will return from a one-game absence due to a back injury. He exploded for 50 points, 18 rebounds, one assist, four steals and five blocks in a win over New Orleans during his last outing. With both De'Aaron Fox (shin) and Dylan Harper (hip) sidelined, Wembanyama will lead the Spurs' offense again as the team searches for a fourth consecutive victory. Luke Kornet will head back to the bench, while Tarris Reed's playing time will take a massive hit.