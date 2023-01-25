Johnson had 24 points (9-11 FG, 6-7 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists over 18 minutes during Tuesday's 128-97 victory over the Hornets.

Johnson led the Suns with 24 points on a stellar night from beyond the arc. He looked sharp in just his third game back since returning from a torn meniscus and has now scored 19 or more points in two of his last three contests.