Johnson posted 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five rebounds, two steals and one assist in 34 minutes during Friday's 123-108 loss to the Celtics.
Johnson made his third straight start Friday and continues to play well. Friday marked his 15th straight game scoring in double figures and third game on the year with at least 20 points.
More News
-
Suns' Cameron Johnson: Puts up 19 points in spot start•
-
Suns' Cameron Johnson: Starting Monday•
-
Suns' Cameron Johnson: Perfect from field in win•
-
Suns' Cameron Johnson: Leads shorthanded Suns in loss•
-
Suns' Cameron Johnson: Contributes 13 points from bench•
-
Suns' Cameron Johnson: Red-hot off bench•