Suns' Collin Gillespie: Makes quick return
RotoWire Staff
Gillespie (knee) has returned to Thursdays' game against the Warriors, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.
Gillespie evidently got a quick look from the training staff and received the green light to check back in. He should be a full go down the stretch of Thursday's clash.
