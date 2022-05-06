Saric (knee) underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure on his meniscus Thursday and will remain out indefinitely, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Saric hasn't played this season while continuing to recover from a torn ACL in his right knee, which he sustained in Game 1 of the NBA Finals last summer. During his rehab program, meniscus damage was apparently detected, so he received another more minor procedure that officially closes the door on him playing at any point in the postseason. He'll now turn his focus toward returning to full health prior to training camp next fall, though it's unclear at this stage if he'll receive full clearance by then.