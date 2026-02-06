site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pistons' Dario Saric: Out again Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Saric (not with team) is unavailable for Friday's game against the Knicks.
Saric was traded from Sacramento to Chicago and then rerouted to Detroit, and he's yet to join his new team. It remains to be seen if he'll be a part of Detroit's plans moving forward.
