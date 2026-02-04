This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Pistons' Dario Saric: Unavailable Thursday
Saric (recently traded) won't play in Thursday's game against Washington.
Saric was traded to Chicago from Sacramento and then rerouted to Detroit, and the veteran big man will be unavailable to make his first appearance with the Pistons on Thursday. His next chance to play will come Friday against New York.