Dario Saric: Continuing career in Turkey

Saric signed Tuesday with Turkish club Anadolu Efes on a two-year contract. The deal includes an option for the 2028-29 season.

Given that Saric turned 32 in April and went unsigned after being cut by the Pistons following the trade deadline, his move to Turkey likely signals the end of his NBA playing days. A 2014 first-round pick, Saric made the jump stateside in 2016 and spent nine seasons in the league across stops with the 76ers, Timberwolves, Suns, Thunder, Warriors, Nuggets and Kings. He turned in his best season in 2017-18 as a 23-year-old with Philadelphia, averaging career-high marks in points (14.6 per game), rebounds (6.7), assists (2.6), three-pointers (2.0) and minutes (29.6) while shooting a career-best 39.3 percent from distance.