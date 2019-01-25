Suns' De'Anthony Melton: Out Friday
Melton (ankle) is out Friday against the Nuggets, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Melton left Thursday's game due to an ankle sprain, and he won't be recovered in time in play Friday. In his stead, Elie Okobo is a strong candidate to see additional run.
