Booker has a Grade 1 hamstring strain and could miss 2-3 weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Booker was already expected to miss Friday's Game 3 and Sunday's Game 4 in the Suns' first-round series against the Pelicans, but he's now anticipated to be unavailable for several weeks. The news is a major blow for the Suns, who split the first two games of the series while Booker averaged 28.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 33.0 minutes per game. Cameron Johnson, Landry Shamet and Aaron Holiday should see additional run for Phoenix while Booker is sidelined.