Booker is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Detroit due to a sprained left ankle.

Booker sustained the ankle injury during Tuesday's game against Miami, but he played through the issue, logging 40 minutes. Now, the injury could cost him Thursday's game, as he's been labeled questionable. If he doesn't suit up, Jordan Goodwin and Ryan Dunn would likely see a bump in playing time, while Isaiah Livers or Kobe Brea could crack the rotation.