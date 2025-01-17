Booker racked up a game-high 37 points (10-24 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 13-15 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 39 minutes during Thursday's 130-123 win over the Wizards.
Booker capitalized on a plum matchup against a shoddy Wizards defense, dominating with a game-high 37 points Thursday to go with a full stat line. The superstar guard is getting on a roll over his last six contests, a period where he's averaged 32.5 points, 7.3 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 3.8 threes while shooting 50.4 percent from the floor. As long as Bradley Beal (ankle) continues to ride with Phoenix's second unit, Booker should have more shots available to him in the starting lineup.
