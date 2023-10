Booker (foot) is officially doubtful for Saturday's game against the Jazz.

Booker is said to be targeting a return on Nov. 2 against the Spurs, but the Suns aren't ready to rule him out for Saturday just yet. He was scheduled to undergo an MRI, but no details have been reported yet. With Booker doubtful and Bradley Beal (back) already ruled out, all three of Eric Gordon, Grayson Allen and Josh Okogie will be asked to step up.