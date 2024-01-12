Booker finished Thursday's 127-109 win over the Lakers with 31 points (11-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals in 34 minutes.

The 27-year-old guard has been on fire since the beginning of December. Booker has scored at least 20 points in 18 of his last 19 games, averaging 25.8 points, 7.3 assists, 4.5 boards, 2.1 threes and 1.0 steals over that stretch. With Kevin Durant also in top form and Bradley Beal healthy, the Suns could be gearing up to go on a run.