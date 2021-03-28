Booker tallied 35 points (10-26 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 11-12 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 41 minutes in Sunday's overtime win over the Hornets.

The 24-year-old bounced back from a 16-point effort last Friday to record his 11th 30-plus point game of the season. Booker's scoring is down compared to the last two years, but he's still averaging a robust 25.1 points through 41 games this season while shooting a career-high 49.0 percent from the field. The fifth-year guard will look to make it two strong scoring outputs in a row Tuesday at home against the Hawks.