Booker ended Friday's 133-131 loss to Indiana with 62 points (22-37 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 12-13 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes.

It's the second time in Booker's career that he has scored 60-plus points in a game, with the first taking place March 24, 2017 when he scored 70 points against the Celtics. Unfortunately for him, Friday's performance came in a loss in a similar fashion to Karl-Anthony Towns' 62-point performance Monday against the Hornets. Booker has scored 40-plus points and hit six threes in three games in the new year. He's averaging 30.2 points on 54.2 percent shooting (including 40.2 percent from three), 4.3 rebounds. 6.4 assists and 1.1 steals over 36.2 minutes per game in January.