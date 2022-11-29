Booker racked up 44 points (17-28 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and six steals across 41 minutes during Monday's 122-117 victory over the Kings.

Booker went just 1-for-6 from three-point range, but he was an absurd 16-for-22 from inside the arc and knocked down all nine of his free-throws. He also tied a career high with six steals, more than he had compiled over his previous seven games combined. The 44-point performance was his second-highest scoring tally of the season, trailing only his 49-point effort against Utah on Nov. 18. Booker's big night lifted his season average to 27.9 points per contest, ninth-best in the NBA.