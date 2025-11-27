Booker contributed 19 points (6-22 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 112-100 win over the Kings.

Booker has connected on only 33.3 percent of his shots over the past five games, preventing him from coming close to his usual season average of 26 points per game. Until Booker shapes up his shot selection, upside games of 30-plus points will be few and far between.