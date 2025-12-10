Suns' Devin Booker: Won't play vs. Thunder
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Booker (groin) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Booker's absence with a strained right groin will continue. The fact that he was originally tabbed as questionable suggests he's inching closer toward returning, though. With the superstar guard sidelined, extra playmaking responsibilities are falling into the hands of Collin Gillespie and Jordan Goodwin in the backcourt.
More News
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Could return Wednesday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Set to be re-evaluated in one week•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Won't return Monday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Delivers 21 points in Friday's loss•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Shooting struggles continue in win•