Booker (groin) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Booker's absence with a strained right groin will continue. The fact that he was originally tabbed as questionable suggests he's inching closer toward returning, though. With the superstar guard sidelined, extra playmaking responsibilities are falling into the hands of Collin Gillespie and Jordan Goodwin in the backcourt.