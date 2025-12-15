Brooks was ejected during the final seconds of Sunday's 115-114 loss to the Lakers. He finished with 18 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one steal in 25 minutes.

Brooks knocked down a go-ahead three-pointer during the closing seconds, only to get in LeBron James' face after the fact, which earned him his second technical of the night. Brooks played through a questionable tag Sunday and made a massive impact on the game, and he'll likely be upset with himself for losing his composure late.