Suns' Elie Okobo: Solid in spot start
Okobo drew the start at point guard for Isaiah Canaan (ankle) and managed eight points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes in the Suns' 120-90 loss to the Spurs on Wednesday.
Okobo was serviceable in his starting opportunity, although some shooting woes led to him offering less production than he had in his two most recent games while coming off the bench. The 21-year-old had tallied 12 and 18 points, respectively, versus the Grizzlies and Thunder in those contests while draining 50.0 percent of his 18 attempts. If Canaan is unable to return for Friday's matchup against the Raptors, the 2018 second-round pick would conceivably draw another starting assignment.
More News
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...