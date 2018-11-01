Okobo drew the start at point guard for Isaiah Canaan (ankle) and managed eight points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes in the Suns' 120-90 loss to the Spurs on Wednesday.

Okobo was serviceable in his starting opportunity, although some shooting woes led to him offering less production than he had in his two most recent games while coming off the bench. The 21-year-old had tallied 12 and 18 points, respectively, versus the Grizzlies and Thunder in those contests while draining 50.0 percent of his 18 attempts. If Canaan is unable to return for Friday's matchup against the Raptors, the 2018 second-round pick would conceivably draw another starting assignment.