Allen (hip) will be available for Wednesday's season opener against the Kings, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Head coach Jordan Ott signaled earlier Tuesday that everyone but Jalen Green (hamstring) would be available for the Suns, but the team later added Allen to the injury report as probable with hip soreness. In the end, Allen is set to play and is expected to fill Green's spot in the starting lineup Wednesday. Last regular season, Allen averaged 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.3 three-pointers per contest in 64 games.