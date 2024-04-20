Suns head coach Frank Vogel said after Saturday's 120-95 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 1 of the series that X-rays on Allen's right ankle returned negative, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Allen has been diagnosed with a right ankle sprain, but the severity of the injury isn't clear, making it uncertain if he'll be able to play in Game 2 of the series Tuesday. Before leaving Saturday's contest with the ankle injury, Allen finished with four points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes.