Allen has been ejected from Wednesday's game against the Thunder after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.

Allen threw his body into Chet Holmgren while attempting to fight through a screen, and the foul was upgraded to a Flagrant 2 after a review. He'll finish the game with 10 points (3-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal across 22 minutes. The Suns are down nearly 40 points late in the third quarter, so Allen's departure shouldn't change much. If anything, Phoenix may turn to its reserves a little earlier.