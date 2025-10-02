Green (hamstring) is out for Friday's preseason opener against the Lakers, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Green is nursing a low-grade hamstring strain, and head coach Jordan Ott said the focus is to have the star guard ready for Opening Night. That said, it's possible Green won't see much preseason action this fall. In his absence, Grayson Allen and Ryan Dunn will be candidates for an amplified role.