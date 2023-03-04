Okogie notched 25 points (7-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and four rebounds over 32 minutes during Friday's 125-104 win over the Bulls.

Okogie went off for 25 points including five triples, rewarding anyone who accidentally forgot to drop him. While this was obviously a fantastic outing, managers should not expect production like this very often. With Kevin Durant healthy, Okogie is clearly the fifth option on offense, with the bulk of his value likely to come from steals. Feel free to hold him for another game but do remember that this could very well be the most he scores for the remainder of the season.