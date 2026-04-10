Okogie closed Thursday's 113-102 win over the 76ers with nine points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 21 minutes.

Making his first start since Feb. 5, Okogie just missed recording his second double-double of the season, and the sixth of his career. The 27-year-old wing has filled a more consistent role in the Rockets' rotation in April, averaging 13.6 minutes over the last five games while supplying 4.4 points, 3.4 boards, 1.0 assists and 0.6 steals.