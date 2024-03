Nurkic (ankle) did not practice Tuesday in advance of Wednesday's game versus Denver, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

After spraining his ankle in Monday's loss to San Antonio, not practicing Tuesday isn't overly surprising, but it certainly puts his status in jeopardy for Wednesday's contest. Drew Eubanks would be a candidate for extensive run if Nurkic can't play, while Thaddeus Young could re-enter the rotation.