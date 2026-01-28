Williams provided 27 points (13-16 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 106-102 victory over the Nets.

Williams exploded with his best scoring total of the season, picking up the slack amid Devin Booker's (ankle) absence. Although the Suns struggled to contain Michael Porter, Williams was effective at keeping Nic Claxton in check. Williams' recent scoring totals have taken a tumble over the past week, primarily due to a lack of shot volume. When he takes 10 or more shots, his results have been universally effective.