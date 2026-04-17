Williams is questionable for Friday's Play-In Tournament game against the Warriors due to left foot soreness.

It's unclear if this is a new injury for Williams, who was held out of the regular-season finale due to foot injury maintenance and was then cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers. The Suns should have another update on the big man's status closer to tipoff. Oso Ighodaro would draw the start at center if Williams can't go.