Plumlee will come off the bench Monday against the Cavaliers.
Plumlee's fantasy managers probably saw this one coming after Nick Richards had a tremendous showing in his season debut Saturday against the Pistons. Plumlee is likely to see minutes in the high teens to lower 20s most nights as Richards' backup.
