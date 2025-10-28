O'Neale chipped in 17 points (6-17 FG, 5-12 3Pt), 13 rebounds, seven assists and five steals across 46 minutes during Monday's 138-134 overtime loss to the Jazz.

O'Neale had his best game of the season, falling three assists short of a triple-double. While the Suns have been largely disappointing, O'Neale has cobbled together a strong start to the season, averaging 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 3.3 three-pointers in 32.9 minutes per game. As of right now, he should be rostered in all formats.