Suns' Tyson Chandler: Could miss rest of season
Chandler (neck) could miss the rest of the season with lingering pain in his neck and shoulders, Kellan Olson of 98.7 Arizona Sports reports.
The information comes courtesy of GM Ryan McDonough, who said on a radio interview Wednesday that "it probably is unlikely" that Chandler returns to action this season. While McDonough went on to note that he "never say(s) never," there's little reason at this point for the lottery-bound Suns to encourage the veteran to get back on the floor before the regular season ends in mid-April. Regardless, so long as Chandler remains out, the Suns will roll with Alex Len at center, with Dragan Bender and Alan Williams (knee) also working their way into the mix.
