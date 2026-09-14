Gibson is retiring from the NBA and returning to the Bulls as an assistant coach, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The journeyman big man and longtime Bull was most recently traded from the Grizzlies to the Pelicans on Tuesday before being cut loose by New Orleans. Gibson, 41, is hanging it up after 17 years in the league and beginning his coaching career with the team that drafted him back in 2009. He averaged 8.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game covering 1,012 regular-season appearances for eight clubs.