Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Another absence coming
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wiggins (thigh) is out for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
Wiggins will be sidelined for a sixth straight game and there's still no word on a possible timetable. His next chance to play comes Wednesday against the Kings.
