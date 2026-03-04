Wiggins is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.

Wiggins got a spot start at power forward in Tuesday's 116-108 victory over the Bulls, but Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) is back Wednesday to reclaim his typical role in the first unit. Wiggins has averaged 7.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 18.4 minutes per contest over his last nine games off the bench, shooting just 25.9 percent from deep during this period.