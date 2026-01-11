Wiggins is not in the Thunder's starting lineup against the Heat on Sunday, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Wiggins started in each of the Thunder's last three games and averaged 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 threes, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals over that span. However, he'll revert to a rotational role off the bench due to the returns of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cason Wallace.