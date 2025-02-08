Wiggins totaled 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Friday's 121-109 victory over the Raptors.

Chet Holmgren made his return Friday from a three-month absence due to a hip issue, but with Lugentz Dort (back) a late scratch instead, Wiggins remained in the starting five for at least one more game. The fourth-year forward figures to return to the bench once Dort is cleared, but Wiggins has been productive while starting the last four contests, averaging 22.3 points, 6.0 boards, 2.5 assists, 2.3 threes and 0.8 steals in 31.0 minutes while shooting 57.4 percent from the floor.