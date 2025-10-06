Wiggins produced 23 points (10-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, two rebounds and three turnovers across 25 minutes of Sunday's 135-114 preseason win over the Hornets.

The Thunder were resting their usual starters Sunday, allowing Wiggins to start and soak up a ton of usage in this victory. The Thunder play again Monday, and they could look to give some other rotation players some maintenance. Wiggins figures to be a key player for the second unit this season.