Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Leads Thunder in preseason win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wiggins produced 23 points (10-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, two rebounds and three turnovers across 25 minutes of Sunday's 135-114 preseason win over the Hornets.
The Thunder were resting their usual starters Sunday, allowing Wiggins to start and soak up a ton of usage in this victory. The Thunder play again Monday, and they could look to give some other rotation players some maintenance. Wiggins figures to be a key player for the second unit this season.
More News
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Starting preseason opener•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Quiet end to strong season•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Surprises with 14 points in victory•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Shines off bench•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Scores 11 points in win•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Leading scorer off bench in Game 1•