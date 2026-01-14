Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Starting Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wiggins is in the Thunder's Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com against the Spurs on Tuesday.
Wiggins will make his ninth start of the season Tuesday (and fourth in the Thunder's last five games) while Lugentz Dort (foot) takes a seat. Wiggins has averaged 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.8 threes, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks over 25.3 minutes per game over his last four outings.
More News
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Coming off bench Sunday•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Getting chance with starters•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Strong line in win•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Will suit up Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Won't play vs. Memphis•