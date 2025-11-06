Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Starting Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wiggins is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Wiggins will make his fifth start of the campaign, stepping into the first unit while Chet Holmgren (back), Jalen Williams (wrist) and Luguentz Dort (shoulder) are out. In his four starts, Wiggins has averaged 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 blocks over 30 minutes.
