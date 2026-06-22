Skip to Main Content
SportsBasketball
Basketball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Traded to Atlanta

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Wiggins was traded to the Hawks in exchange for two second-round picks on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Wiggins has spent his entire career with the Thunder, averaging 8.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.7 steals across 20.3 minutes in 339 regular-season appearances. While the 27-year-old showed signs of promise during his tenure in Oklahoma City, he wasn't a consistent producer on a team loaded with talent. It's unknown how things will work out in Atlanta for Wiggins, though it's reasonable to assume he could hold a pivotal role in the rotation.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!