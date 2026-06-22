Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Traded to Atlanta

Wiggins was traded to the Hawks in exchange for two second-round picks on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Wiggins has spent his entire career with the Thunder, averaging 8.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.7 steals across 20.3 minutes in 339 regular-season appearances. While the 27-year-old showed signs of promise during his tenure in Oklahoma City, he wasn't a consistent producer on a team loaded with talent. It's unknown how things will work out in Atlanta for Wiggins, though it's reasonable to assume he could hold a pivotal role in the rotation.