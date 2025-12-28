Mitchell (ankle) left Sunday's game against the 76ers in the fourth quarter and did not return.

Mitchell suffered an apparent ankle injury in the fourth quarter and went back to the locker room. He did not retake the floor. Mitchell logged 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, one rebound and two steals across 20 minutes before departing. His next chance to play will come Monday against Atlanta.