Mitchell (knee) isn't listed on the Warriors' injury report for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Mitchell exited Friday's win over the Suns due to a left knee contusion, though he's set to play Sunday. In his previous five games entering Friday, the second-year guard averaged 13.8 points, 3.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 25.6 minutes per contest.

