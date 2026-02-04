This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Remaining out Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Mitchell (abdomen) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
Mitchell will miss his seventh straight outing due to an abdominal strain. While there isn't a concrete timetable for the 23-year-old guard's return to action, his next opportunity to play will come Saturday against Houston.