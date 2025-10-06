Mitchell (ankle) won't play in Monday's preseason game against the Mavericks, Nick Gallo of the Thunder's official site reports.

Mitchell will remain sidelined Monday with an ankle injury after sitting out Sunday's preseason opener. The guard flashed scoring upside during Summer League and will look to expand on last season's campaign, when he averaged 6.5 points in 16.6 minutes over 36 regular-season appearances with the Thunder. His next chance to suit up will be Thursday against the Hornets.