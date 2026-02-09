This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Won't play Monday
Mitchell (abdomen) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Lakers, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.
Mitchell is set to miss a ninth consecutive game while recovering from an abdominal strain. His next chance to play is Wednesday against the Suns, though the second-year pro does not have a cleare timeline for a return.