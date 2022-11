Pokusevski provided 13 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 131-126 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

Pokusevski returned to the lineup after recovering from an ankle injury, turning in a low-volume, yet serviceable performance. Perhaps the biggest positive was the fact he played 29 minutes as a starter, indicating he is well and truly over his recent injury. Despite a few ups and downs, Pokusevski is putting together his best season to date and should be rostered in most formats moving forward.