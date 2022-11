Pokusevski (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

Pokusevski will presumably rejoin the starting lineup following a one-game absence due to a sprained left ankle. In 14 appearances this season, he's averaged 9.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.9 blocks in 22.9 minutes per contest.