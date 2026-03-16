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Thunder's Branden Carlson: Another absence coming
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1 min read
Carlson (back) is out for Tuesday's game against the Magic.
Carlson will miss a ninth consecutive game due to a back strain. The second-year big man looks to be out indefinitely, but his next chance to play comes Wednesday against the Nets in Brooklyn.
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